PC Sports Commentator Demands ‘Fighting Irish’ Mascot Be “Removed”

Lunatic sports commentator Max Kellerman told ESPN host Will Cain he wants offensive team names like the Cleveland Indians “Chief Wahoo” stopped.

He said some find the Notre Dame mascot ‘Fighting Irish’ offensive and it “must be removed”. Some Irish don’t like it, he claims, therefore it must be removed.

THE END OF 71-YEAR OLD CHIEF WAHOO

The Cleveland Indians are removing the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms in 2019 as a result of pressure from the far-left.

It’s coming off the team’s jersey sleeves and caps starting in the 2019 season, a move that will end Chief Wahoo’s presence on the field.

They have used this logo since 1947. It’s never been racist and it isn’t now, but that won’t stop the nonsense.

The hard-left has won. They have succeeded in making everything about racism to further their cause. The useful idiots jumped on it just as they hoped.