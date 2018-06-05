Pedophile Candidate Says Adoption Is a Pipeline for Children to Be Used as ‘Sex Toys’

An independent candidate running for office in Virginia has admitted to being a pedophile. Nathan Larson is a 37-year-old accountant running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 10th district. He says the Foster care system is an adoption pipeline to use children as ‘sex toys’.

He is able to run for office thanks to former governor Terry McAuliffe who restored voting rights to all felons in 2016. The pedophile is still a pedophile who ran online forums for pedophiles and misogynists.

For all my Libertarian readers, you won’t be happy to know he thinks he is one. He is a “quasi-neoreactionary libertarian” who supports incestuous marriage and child pornography. He called Hitler a “white supremacy hero”.

HuffPo‘s Jesselyn Cook and Andy Campbell conducted a phone interview with him and confirmed that he was the creator of websites and

His domain host took them down last week. He can’t keep his perverted websites but he can run for office.

About that pedophilia, he says:

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” he said. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

Pedophilia is a victim of political correctness?

He admits to being a pedophile who writes about pedophilia.

Asked whether there was a “grain of truth” in his essay about father-daughter incest and another about raping his ex-wife repeatedly, he said yes, offering that plenty of women have rape fantasies.

He and Bernie Commie Sanders have a lot in common. Bernie said the same about the rape fantasies and women.

His campaign manifesto for his congressional run has since been taken down also, but an archived copy is available here. It’s absolutely horrific.

He confirmed to HuffPo that he wrote under the pseudonyms Leucosticte and Lysander. Under those names he has written to his followers who are pedophiles like him that they should endeavor to make enough money so that they can adopt children – for the purpose of using them as sex toys.

Huffington Post reported:

As Lysander on , a forum for “suicidal pedophiles,” Larson wrote numerous posts endorsing child rape and other forms of sexual abuse.

“Why doesn’t every pedo just focus on making money so they can get a pedo-wife and then either impregnate her with some f**ktoys or adopt some f**ktoys?” he wrote on the platform in October. “That would accommodate both those who are and aren’t into incest. And of course, the adoption process lets you pick a boy or a girl.”

This outrageously perverted individual has already acted on his revolting, amoral values.

According to the Colorado Springs Independent, he raped his ex-wife and she conceived. She left him before their daughter was born, moved away, then she became trans-gender, using the name Finn:

… in a legal document that Finn filled out to waive child support in February, he writes of Larson, “During our relationship, he was severely emotionally and sexually abusive towards me.

He stated multiple times that he wanted to have sex with a child. He talked about how he would manipulate and trick the child into giving him sex, told me he wouldn’t love the child if they did not have sex with him, and stated he had no interest in children other than sexual … [He] raped me until I was pregnant and stated his intention to have sex with my child after she was born.”

Not long after this, Finn committed suicide. Larson only saw his daughter once, under supervision. The Colorado Springs Independent states that the maternal grandparents have custody of the baby.

So, foster care and adoption are at times used by sick people who abuse children and of that, there is no doubt. The only question is how widespread is it.