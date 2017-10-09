Pedophile Illegal Alien Rapes Six-Year Old in NJ

Illegal alien Edgar Mendoza, somewhere between 27 years to 32 years, is accused of breaking into a Trenton, N.J. home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 and molesting a 6-year-old girl while she was in bed, according to the Trentonian.

Mendoza, a Guatemalan national, faces charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, the newspaper reported.

The father walked in on the molester in bed with his daughter. He ran away but the father was able to later identify him. Mendoza’s cell phone was found outside the victims’ home where he jumped from the window.

Mendoza agreed to remain in jail while his criminal case moves through the courts.

“Due to my situation here, the fact that I don’t have my papers and the fact that I am facing those charges, I think I am going to have to be detained,” Mendoza said during the hearing, according to the Trentonian.

He can’t be deported while incarcerated.

Stations CAUGHT removing illegal alien reference from story of alleged child rapist (earlier shown) https://t.co/fgMvoNLBYw @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/bXlIJDnbkq — StopTheScalpings (@SScalpings) October 9, 2017