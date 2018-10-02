Pedophile Shot Dead by Mom As He Tried to Rape Her Child

Contributor James Soviero

A mom shot and killed a pedophile trying to rape her little girl in West Virginia. No one’s lining up to complain and she is a hero. It’s another good guy with a gun story.

Child rapists are among the most evil of men. If you don’t believe in evil, you might want to reconsider that.

THE STORY

As the monster pedophile tried to rape her child, a 42-year old mom in Morgantown, West Virginia, blew his head off, ABC local news reported.

When a mom heard a commotion coming from her 12-year old daughter’s room, she grabbed her shotgun and ran into the room, startling the attacker.

As the man turned towards her, she shot at the man’s face, blowing most of his head off. The 53-year old pedophile is known to police for a series of child assaults and is on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

The mom hasn’t been charged and most believe she won’t be.

Looks like justice to us, and it was long overdo.