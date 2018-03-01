Pelosi Blasts ICE for “Abuse of Power” Arresting “Patriotic” Illegals

Nancy Pelosi, the god-awful House minority leader, blasted ICE for arresting 150 illegal aliens, half of whom are criminals, in a sweep in her sanctuary city in her sanctuary state. She described the arrests as an abuse of power of “hard-working, law-abiding” and “patriotic” Americans.

In a statement, ICE wrote, “About half of the individuals arrested also have criminal convictions in addition to their immigration violations, including convictions for assault/battery, crimes against children, weapons charges and DUI.”

Pelosi described ICE’s enforcement of the immigration law in her region of the country as a “shocking abuse of law enforcement power.”

“The Trump Administration’s raids were a shocking abuse of law enforcement power,” she said in a statement released Wednesday. “Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants.”

Pelosi stressed the fact that only half of the illegal aliens who were arrested had already developed a “criminal record” in the United States.

Only half? That’s all?

“Fully half of those swept up in the ICE raids have no criminal record,” she said.

That’s not true, they are here illegally. They aren’t supposed to be here. How many collect welfare? It would be good to know.

She then characterized the raid as an act intended to “terrorize.”

Pelosi doesn’t care about citizens or our laws. She said further:

“The Administration continues to brazenly target the cities that refuse to bow to its blatantly bigoted anti-immigrant and mass deportation agenda,” she said. “The people of the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to oppose these cowardly attacks, and we will remain open to the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America.”