Pelosi Calls 911 an ‘Incident’, Insists Dems Are Stronger on Borders Than the GOP

Nancy Pelosi called 911 an ‘incident’ Thursday as she tried to convince the audience that Republicans aren’t as strong on borders as Democrats. She appears to be in Lala land but don’t be fooled. She’s a far more clever leftist than she seems.

What she is trying to do is push back on the glaringly obvious Socialist takeover of the Democrat Party. It’s not that she disagrees, it’s that she doesn’t want you to know what’s going on.

Democrats definitely want open borders. She wants open borders but she knows openly demanding it could negatively impact the party in the mid-terms.

Hearing Pelosi say we have an obligation to protect the borders and “Democrats are strong on that”, one must wonder if she thinks we are all stupid.

Nancy Pelosi refers to the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans as just an “incident.” Pelosi then falsely stated the Trump admin separated families because they believe moms “who want to escape rape, murder and gang violence for their child” are “unfit.” pic.twitter.com/JLIwLwzCYu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2018

Calling 911 an ‘incident’ is quite a slip-up. Apparently she’s not in touch with how terrible that slaughter of nearly 3,000 people actually was. Living on a vineyard in the Bay Area does tend to keep one out of touch.

Having lost people in the 911 atrocity, I’m astonished.

REPUBLICANS AREN’T AS STRONG ON BORDER CONTROL???

She claimed that Republicans are actually weaker on the issue of border security than Democrats because they did not implement some of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations that concerned border security enforcement and immigration.

“We have a responsibility to protect our borders. All of our borders. Let’s make no mistake about that. Democrats have been strong on that point. All of our borders,” Pelosi told the reporters.

The open borders party is stronger on borders? I don’t think so Nancy. What they are stronger on is letting everyone — criminals and terrorists — come across our borders illegally, collect our welfare, demand more benefits at protests/riots, and then protect them in sanctuary cities until they can get amnesty for them.

This will come back to bite us at some point.

As for the 911 commission, Democrats wanted to give all the people here illegally a path to citizenship and provide cross-country Social Security with Mexico. The GOP did not want that, it’s true.

NANCY IS A FAR-LEFT AS ANY OF THE SOCIALISTS TODAY

As for Nancy’s slip-up, it probably wasn’t an accident. Most likely, she wanted to minimize it because she is fine with radical Islamists coming into the country if they happen to slip in with normal Muslims.

Nancy Pelosi is playing the moderate here because she’s nervous about all the Socialists showing their cards too soon. But make no mistake, she’s as far left as they are.

One of her longtime heroes was a Soviet Stalinist and labor leader — Harry Bridges. Nancy herself is a practiced leftist who helped bring the country to the far-left incrementally. She helped set the stage for what is happening today.