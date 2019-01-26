Pelosi Ignores the Border Crisis to Lodge Attacks on Trump & Gloat

Nancy Pelosi is gloating over their alleged win on the shutdown/border security controversy, but what did they win? They have a three-week delay and our borders are wide open with god-knows-who are pouring in.

These two far-left ‘leaders’ are nauseating.

Tonight, we are sending legislation to the President’s desk that will re-open our government for America’s families & small businesses, as well as ensure federal workers finally receive the pay they deserve. #EndTheShutdown pic.twitter.com/nkVLTF3jF5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

They won three more weeks of criminals and terrorists coming into our country. Neither Pelosi or Schumer have to worry about that, what with living in mansions and traveling with their bodyguards and all.

Lying Speaker Nancy is back on the Russia conspiracy theory even though the charges against Roger Stone show there is no evidence of collusion or conspiracy. They charged Stone with perjury [at the behest of House Democrats], witness tampering [he allegedly threatened a left-wing host’s dog. The host communicates with Assange of Wikileaks], and obstruction, a natural outcome of the other two charges. Those charges could be legitimate, but if you’ll notice, there is no collusion or conspiracy charge with Russia in the indictment.

Knowing Mueller, if he had any evidence, he would have charged him with that.

What does Putin have on @realDonaldTrump, politically, personally or financially? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

Why has the Trump Administration continued to discuss pulling the U.S. out of NATO, which would be a massive victory for Putin? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump’s continued efforts to undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation raises the questions: — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

Roger Stone’s indictment makes clear there was a deliberate, coordinated effort by top Trump campaign officials to subvert the will of the American people during the 2016 Election. #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

REP. DAN CRENSHAW BACKS THE PRESIDENT

Our new Texas representative Dan Crenshaw is backing the President and he explains why. The President couldn’t keep the shutdown going and House Democrats have another chance to debate border security instead of a shutdown. Rep. Crenshaw will be on the Homeland Security Committee to do just that.

The Sentinel backs him. Three weeks won’t do a thing, but if a plane went down during a shutdown, it would have been all over for Republicans. Democrats will have to debate and take a stand of some kind during the three weeks. It can be used against them. It will be difficult without a fair and balanced media, but it’s possible.

Mr. President, you did what you had to do. Now House Democrats will be forced to debate border security and not a shutdown. And I’ll be on Homeland Security Committee to do just that. https://t.co/UBS7OqWspb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 26, 2019

If you can believe The Washington Post, the President said in a Wednesday meeting discussing the three-week Continuing Resolution that the former Speaker Paul Ryan “screwed him.” Whether he said it or not, the truth is the former Speaker did “screw” him and the American people with his constant CRs and a promise of a future deal including the border wall.

If there is one thing politicians are good at it is kicking the can down the road.

When Ryan had the majority, he did nothing to get funding.

Three weeks of Democrats ranting won’t do anything, but the President’s back was against the wall. People who are abandoning the President should consider the alternative. He’s trying and has almost no support.

MEANWHILE, ILLEGALS HAVE COME IN WITH FLESH-EATING BACTERIA OFF AND ON

Border Patrol is once again coming across illegal aliens with flesh-eating bacteria among the hordes pouring across our borders.

A flesh-eating bacteria was found on one of more than 300 migrants taken into custody Thursday near Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

A man detained with a group of immigrants Thursday notified an agent while being processed at the Border Patrol’s Lordsburg Station that he had a growing rash on his leg and needed medical attention, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Taxpayers get to pay for his extensive treatment.

As long as the elite are safe.

THIS IS WHO THEIR VOTERS ARE