Pelosi Issues Veiled Threats of Impeachment, Looking for Sexism

Get Ready! The Democrats are planning to use everything they have to destroy the President. Yesterday, we heard about the ‘subpoena cannon‘ they are preparing, but you might not have heard about Pelosi’s veiled threats.

Pelosi is the epitome of hypocrisy. Don’t believe her claims that she is not looking to impeach the President or to not do it for political reasons. She’s counting on her minion Robert Mueller to come up with the excuse to impeach the President.

SHE WON’T RULE OUT IMPEACHMENT

Democrats are thrilled to have the power of the House, and they plan to use it to advance the coup against the President. They thought they were finally done with Republicans, but then he won.

The incoming House Speaker sat down with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired Thursday, in which she talked about the possibilities of special counsel Robert Mueller indicting Trump.

Nancy Pelosi said President Trump could be indicted while in office over the Russia investigation, saying the topic is open for discussion.

The U.S. Justice Department guidelines state that a sitting president should not be indicted, as “it would unconstitutionally undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.”

Pelosi said that could change. She doesn’t care about any damage to our system of government.

When asked about impeachment, she said “well have to wait and see” what the Mueller report has to say. As far as the Justice Department guidelines, she says “It is not the law.”

“It is not the law,” she said. “Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer the president of the United States.”

Just in case you believe Nancy isn’t looking to impeach the President, think again.

Watch:

GUTHRIE BROUGHT UP THE FAUX SEXISM ISSUE

Pelosi said the President will be dealing with a very different Congress.

“He was used to serving with a Republican Congress, House, and Senate that was a rubber stamp to him. That won’t be the case,” Pelosi told USA Today. “Oversight of government by the Congress is our responsibility.”

Pelosi and other Democrats have laid out a host of areas where they intend to go on fishing expeditions to destroy the President and his staff. Top Democrats have in recent months said they plan to look into the president’s finances, his daughter Ivanka’s use of private email and his foreign policy decisions. The first thing they are going for is his tax returns that they believe will provide more avenues for attacks.

Trump has an excellent record of hiring women in the past and in his role as President. There is little doubt that the Democrats, proficient in Marxist identity politics, will exploit Pelosi’s gender.

Dana Loesch addressed it:

Pelosi was asked by Guthrie about her lavish vacation in Hawaii while the President worked in the Oval Office. She told Guthrie that she was observing the Christmas holiday with her family.

“The fact is we all stood ready, and we told our members we’ll have 24 hours notice for all us to be where we need to be,” Pelosi said.

Ready for what? They won’t negotiate.

“The President may not know this, but Hawaii is part of the United States of America. Maybe he doesn’t realize that”, Pelosi said sarcastically.

Perhaps the question should be why wasn’t she in D.C. negotiating? That is part of the United States too.

