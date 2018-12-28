Pelosi Pleases Anti-Wall Base As GOP Looks to “Hell Freezing Over”

President Trump threatened to close the southern border until Democrats agree to the initial funding of the wall. He tweeted earlier today that he will do it if the “Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall.” He also wants the ridiculous immigration laws changed [catch and release].

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

Yesterday or the day before, the President said he hopes Democrats realize the people on furlough over the shutdown are Democrats [union workers].

TEXAS REP. SAID THE SHUTDOWN SHOULD “CONTINUE UNTIL HELL FREEZES OVER”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said Friday during an interview with “Fox & Friends” that the government shutdown should continue “until hell freezes over” if funding for a southern border wall isn’t secured.

“Congressman, how long should the President keep the government closed?” asked “Fox & Friends” co-host Griff Jenkins.

“Again, it’s only a part of 25 percent,” noted Gohmert in response. Congress has already approved prior to the current shutdown that 75 percent of the government be funded through September 2019.

“And because we keep seeing people losing their lives without one, you do it till hell freezes over,” the congressman added.

Gohmert wants the government to remained closed “until hell freezes over.” pic.twitter.com/KITX5dQpgM — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 28, 2018

MULVANEY SAID IT’S PELOSI’S FAULT

Mick Mulvaney, who will soon serve as President Trump’s acting chief of staff, said Friday on “Fox & Friends” that Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the government shutdown continuing into a second week, Fox News reports.

He blasted Democrats, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer, for supporting border security measures – including a wall – in 2006 and 2011 and abandoning it when President Trump came into office.

“This is a crazy discussion to be having. It seems like Democrats really like border security when there’s a Democrat in office, and don’t like it when Donald Trump is in office,” he said.

Mulvaney thinks Schumer is willing to come to an agreement on border security funds, but Pelosi is holding up a deal. Pelosi is more worried about becoming Speaker more than she cares about the country.

Pelosi has to please Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez.

Chuck Schumer in 2009: -Americans don’t like illegal immigration

-“Illegal immigration is wrong”

-People illegally in the U.S. are “illegal aliens,” not “undocumented”

-Border fence made the southern border “far more secure…created a significant barrier to illegal immigration” pic.twitter.com/zoVyEgdrTC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 28, 2018

Chuck Schumer in 2013 on stopping illegal immigration: “One of the most effective things we do on the border is turn people back…they get up to the border and we find them and say, ‘go home!’” pic.twitter.com/Cktfp1Mrwi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 28, 2018