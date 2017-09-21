Pelosi Praises Illegal Aliens for Breaking the Law, Calls Them Her Constituency

This week Representative Nancy Pelosi gave a press conference in which she praised illegal aliens for breaking our laws. They “did a great thing”, she said, adding that they are her “constituency.

There is no such thing as an illegal alien in Pelosi’s world and they are her constituency. They probably vote for her illegally too.

During a press conference this week she said: “These families did a great thing for our country bringing these kids here, who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future,” Pelosi idiotically said.

They are in school thanks to the tax dollars citizens have to pay. The majority of illegal aliens also get food stamps and welfare for their children.

This was her response to being abused by her “constituency” at a presser. She looked quite the fool last week when the ungrateful DREAMers screamed at her so she had to do what she does best – appease them some more!

You can watch it below if you must, but it is painful.

In June, 2014, Pelosi went down to the border to meet the “new arrivals”, referring to illegal alien children traveling with drug cartels into the United States.

She said at the time, “We are all Americans – north and south in this hemisphere”. She also said she would like to take thousands of the children home temporarily, she said. Since she is one the richest members of congress, why didn’t she?

At other times, she has called illegal aliens, “New Americans”.

In June of last year, she dreamed of the “beautiful” sight of a borderless USA with people coming back and forth at will.

About the border wall, she said: “And the idea of building a wall there, a barrier rather than a bridge,” well that’s just not acceptable.

“People come back and forth, buy their groceries and see their families,” said Pelosi. “A beautiful sight to behold, I have to say. So the thought of building a wall there is wrong.”