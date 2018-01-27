Pelosi Says Embrace Illegal Aliens Who “Make America More American”

Nancy Pelosi says we should embrace illegal aliens who make “America more American”. These are our values, she said.

House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, began her speech at the Conference of U.S. Mayors, with a misstatement of facts about Republicans-Democrats being close to a solution on DACA and then abandoning it. She followed up by pontificating about her open borders policies and the alleged benefits of lawless sanctuary cities.

Her best line came when she said illegal aliens “make America more American again” and we should “embrace it”. These are our values she says.

How does she come to that conclusion? It’s a mystery.

Some of the people breaking into the country are criminals. Some are terrorists “from time-to-time” as Janet Napolitano said. Are those our values too?