Nancy Pelosi Did Not Say Trump’s Attack Was a “Brutally Inhumane Crime”

The president announced last night that targeted U.S. airstrikes, in conjunction with the United Kingdom and France, were underway in Syria. This was in response to a chemical attack near Damascus last weekend.

While Democrats are blasting the President for not seeking congressional approval prior the strikes last night, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer supported a strong response as did many other Democrats. Democrats have in fact egged on the President all week.

You would never know that from reading the title of AOL’s news story!

AOL News put up the following deceitful title which did not match the story the so-called news service linked to via NBC News:

Nancy Pelosi did not say Trump’s attack on Syria was a “brutally inhumane crime”. AOL News blatantly lied.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., actually said in a statement that the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons attack was a “brutally inhumane war crime that demands a strong, smart and calculated response.” However, she said Trump must present a more comprehensive strategy on Syria to Congress and seek lawmakers’ approval.

Senator Schumer also saw the attack as “appropriate.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “A pinpointed, limited action to punish and hopefully deter Assad from doing this again is appropriate, but the administration has to be careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria.”

Legal Or Not

At a later Pentagon briefing, Defense Secretary James Mattis said that the president had the authority to launch the strikes under Article II of the Constitution because Mattis said Trump was defending U.S. interests.

While Democrats are angry about what they see as a violation of the War Powers Act, they were gleeful when Hillary went to war with Libya without the approval of Congress. She ruined the country and made the Middle East situation far worse. Libya was actually cooperating with us.

The Democratic administration refused to call it a war, but instead referred to it as a “kinetic military action.”

Sec. Panetta and Gen. Dempsey said it wasn’t Congress’s approval we needed, it was the U.N.’s. Obama refused to ask Congress’s permission.

Hillary bragged about the Libyan War and the brutal murder of Khaddafi.

Republicans Support the Strikes

Key Republicans on Capitol Hill said Friday night that they supported Trump’s decision

“The United States has taken decisive action in coordination with our allies,” said Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who said at his weekly news conference Thursday that he believed that Trump had authority to act against Syria with any new congressional approval. “We are united in our resolve that Assad’s barbaric use of chemical weapons cannot go unanswered. His regime’s unconscionable brutality against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he supports “both the action and the objective.”