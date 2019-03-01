Pelosi Threatens Dems Who Work with Republicans, to Sic AOC on Them

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Democrats to not vote with Republicans or they won’t get funding in their next election. Not only that, she will sic little leftist AOC on them.

Remember how the Democrats called Republicans obstructionists? They are guilty of it, not the GOP.

“This is not a day at the beach. This is the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi reportedly said, according to two sources who spoke to Politico.

Pelosi is threatening to remove the support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the national entity that will spend millions of dollars to help reelect Democrats in 2020.

Pelosi is even enlisting the help of socialist idiot Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to keep the so-called moderates in line. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the superstar New York freshman Democrat, suggested she would alert progressive activists when Democrats are voting with the GOP on these motions, said the sources.

They plan to primary anyone who doesn’t vote the way the Progressive totalitarians demand they vote.

Calling Cortez a “superstar” is stunning. If this is what Democrats think a superstar looks like, we are in a very sorry state in this country.

Republicans have been successful lately in winning enough votes on motions to recommit, a tactic used by the minority party to allow them one last chance to change legislation before it gets a floor vote. According to Politico:

Republicans have already won two motions to recommit this Congress, including a Wednesday vote that angered Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives. In contrast, Republicans stuck together and never lost a single such motion when they controlled the House from 2011 to 2019.

The latest defeat came on Wednesday, as the House debated legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales — a position overwhelmingly favored by Democrats. When Republicans moved to amend the bill to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement be told of any undocumented immigrant who tries to buy a gun, 26 Democrats voted with the GOP. The language was added to the gun bill, spoiling an important Democratic legislative achievement.

While the issue has riled up Pelosi, her two top lieutenants, Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and James Clyburn (D-SC) have told moderate Democrats to vote with Republicans if it’s in their best interest.

“We are either a team or we’re not, and we have to make that decision,” Pelosi reportedly said.