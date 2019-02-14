Pelosi Threatens to Take Our Guns If Trump Declares a National Emergency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that if President Trump can declare a national emergency to construct his border wall, a Democratic president can use the same powers to take all sorts of steps the GOP won’t like.

She mentioned guns as an area where a Democratic president might try an end-run around Congress.

“Because if the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an emergency, an illusion that he wants to convey, just think of what a president with different values can present to the American people,” she said.

She continued: “You want to talk about a national emergency, let’s talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America. That’s a national emergency”

Really Nancy? And then what, everyone loses their Second Amendment rights? That will go over well.

She made her comments to reporters Thursday afternoon after the White House said the President will sign the spending bill moving through Congress but will claim emergency powers to have the Pentagon build the wall anyway, using money Congress already appropriated.

Don’t forget they’re going to take our planes away, our steaks, our milk, seize our buildings, our money, our sugar, and our Big Gulps. Now they want our guns. Democrats sure are giving us a lot of incentive to vote for them.

Watch: Pelosi warns against Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency: “Just think of what a president with different values can present to the American people.” https://t.co/m3Yo5VDUVs pic.twitter.com/UjzcvU2xJ1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 14, 2019