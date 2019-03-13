Pelosi Will Kill Any Deal to Okay the National Emergency Declaration

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled on Tuesday that he is open to changing the president’s national emergency powers as support grows within the GOP caucus for amending the National Emergencies Act, The Hill reported.

The GOP has been looking for a way to make a deal so the President isn’t embarrassed by Republican members of the Senate voting with Democrats to stop the President’s National Emergency Declaration.

“We’re looking at some ways to revisit the law. There’s a lot of discomfort with the law. … Was it too broad back in the ’70s when it was passed? So yeah, we’re discussing altering that,” McConnell told reporters during a weekly press conference.

Republicans are concerned about Constitutional overreach, but, obviously, Democrats never focus on that. They hate that old piece of parchment as Barack Obama described it.

One deal that could work is amending the National Emergencies Act to allow Congress to terminate a National Emergency Declaration by the President.

Congress gave that power away to then-President Jimmy Carter in the 1970s. Other presidents have used the power and no one balked until now.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is expected to introduce legislation that would require Congress to vote to approve future national emergency declarations within 30 days before they automatically expire.

OBSTRUCTIONIST PELOSI, ONE OF THE RESISTANCE, SAYS NO

House Speaker Pelosi won’t allow it. She claims it is allowing the President to violate the order one time and she can’t allow that. This is a far-left woman who doesn’t give a hoot about the Constitution.

The real reason is she doesn’t want a deal. A deal would help the President. The Republicans who vote with the Democrats after this are truly a disgrace.

Meanwhile, as the worthless Congress does nothing, we are being overrun and our agents on the border and in ICE have had it.

The Senate will vote on a resolution of disapproval to terminate President Trump’s emergency declaration on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says. The resolution is expected to pass as the White House seeks to limit the number of defections https://t.co/3ZdjFSIXZv pic.twitter.com/imjbryn0Tu — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2019

As it happens, the President won’t approve reducing his powers. Congress gave a lot of their powers away over the decades and it would be hard for them to get it back now.

Pelosi will obstruct no matter what. She has visions of using extended emergency powers to eliminate gun ownership or put through oppressive climate change laws.