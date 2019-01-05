Pelosi Will Use Baseless ‘Alternative Facts’ for Border Security Decisions

President Trump is considering declaring a national emergency at the border, something long overdue. It would allow him to build the wall. The current situation is a stalemate. Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, DHS Secretary Nielsen, representation from Border Patrol, and Republicans leaders met to attempt a negotiated settlement on building a wall and providing other border security.

PELOSI HAS ALTERNATIVE FACTS

There was a heated argument.

At one point during the meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal, Pelosi interrupted Nielsen, who was citing statistics related to the border, including how many criminal illegal immigrants attempted to enter the U.S. last year, Fox News reported.

“I reject your facts,” Pelosi told Nielsen

“These aren’t my facts,” Nielsen shot back. “These are the facts.”

Secretary Nielsen tweeted after the meeting: “I am disappointed that Dems did not want to hear from @DHSgov about the security & humanitarian crisis we are facing at the border,” Nielsen wrote. “They didn’t want to hear about criminal aliens, drug smugglers, smuggled & abused children or violent caravans trying to breach the border wall.”

She added: The crisis is not going away-it is getting worse. The status quo in funding & authorities for #DHS is irresponsible & makes our country less secure. Kicking the can down the road is not the answer. I look forward to engaging w Members who want to listen & be part of the solution.

Nielsen’s thread is filled with vile comments to her tweets from ‘people’ who have few friends. In other words, they’re trolls put into action to damage her. These trolls are only there to make it seem as if many people agree with them as they dehumanize the Secretary and accuse her of crimes against humanity. They’re frauds triggered by emails from leftist agitators.

There is no engaging with these people. Democrats are far-left and open borders proponents. They want to destroy President Trump and the Republican Party once and for all. They can’t give him the wall. It’s too important for his re-election. Democrats care far more about destroying him than doing the right thing.

They will not pay for adequate border security, they support sanctuary cities, and stop all deportation and detention. They will NOT PROTECT the American people.

What do you do about people who pretend the facts are not the facts?

DEMOCRATS WON’T BELIEVE THE INCONVENIENT FACTS

Worthless leftist Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois told Bloomberg that it “was not a credible presentation.”

“It was preposterous,” Durbin said. “At a time when we have the lowest level of apprehensions at the border — stopping people from coming in illegally — the lowest level historically, she is saying that we have all these terrorists and criminals and all these people on their way in.”

The facts don’t change, only their interpretations of the facts which they come up with for political expediency.

Vice President of the Border Patrol Council Hector Garza gave them the facts, and they don’t believe him.

In 2018, 1.7 million pounds of narcotics were seized at the border; 17,000 were arrested with criminal records; 6,000 of those were gang members, including MS-13. Those are the ones we catch.

While more than 50 percent of the Border Patrol are Hispanic-Americans, the left is calling them white supremacist bigots.

TERRORISTS ARE COMING

Nielsen reportedly told the Democrats at the meeting that border officials along the U.S. About 3,000 people with terrorist ties were apprehended. She explained that she did NOT include criminals in that number. Democrats said that wasn’t true without any evidence whatsoever.

There are 2300 people a day crashing the border. Border Patrol now says they will have to release 500 illegals a day. There is no room for all of them. We don’t know who these people are and once they are free, there is no way to monitor them.

What could possibly go wrong?