Pelosi’s HOT LIE: President Endangered Dems by Leaking Travel Plans

Nancy Pelosi said the White House put herself and her fellow Democrats in danger by leaking their new plans to fly to Afghanistan commercially. As you are probably aware, the President halted their flight overseas yesterday as they were en route, and told them to stay in D.C. to solve the shutdown-border crisis. Democrats were befuddled on board the bus, not knowing where to go or what to do because they had no backup plans. They thought the President wouldn’t dare stop them even after he told them not to go.

The White House responded quickly to this latest charge and said it was not behind any leak. In fact, there was no leak. They accused Pelosi of lying. She did blatantly lie.

THE STORY

The lie was fabricated based upon information sent by the State Department in the middle of the night.

This is what her Deputy Chief of Staff released:

In the middle of the night, State Dept’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased danger to the delegation & to troops, security, & other officials supporting trip. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 18, 2019

THE STORY

The NY Times issued a report quoting the Democrats/Pelosi accusing the White House of leaking their travel plans. They based the accusation on the statement Hammill made in the tweet above which stated: In the middle of the night, State Dept’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased danger to the delegation & to troops, security, & other officials supporting trip.

The White House in their counter referenced the State Department email Pelosi used as her proof. The evidence is allegedly the part that says “operational security was compromised.” What happened is the Afghan media started reporting that the delegation could be arriving by commercial air. EVERYONE talked about that when their bus returned yesterday and was sitting near the Capitol at 3 pm. It was one of the first things reporter Chad Pergram mentioned.

ANYONE could predict that. AND the State Department never accused the administration of leaking anything after the initial announcement, contrary to what Pelosi is saying.

THE LIE

Democrats were on the bus confused, surprised, and angry yesterday when they found out they couldn’t go and had no obvious backup plans.

Adam Schiff said yesterday afternoon that the President leaked their commercial flight plans, putting them in danger. But, Hammill said they learned about the alleged leak this morning. Fishy Schifty is likely the one who came up with the lie.

This is what he said yesterday afternoon:

Rep. Schiff: “The president’s decision to disclose a trip that a speaker is making to a war zone was completely and utterly irresponsible in every way.” (corrects: irresponsible) pic.twitter.com/WTfmX7bLsd — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2019

Anyway, does anyone believe that crew would fly commercial, especially with the amount of security Pelosi would need as Speaker? They speak with forked tongue.

NANCY FLAT OUT LIED

“We weren’t going to go because we had a report from Afghanistan that the president outing our trip had made feet on the ground much more dangerous because it’s a signal to bad actors that we were coming,” Pelosi told reporters.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuses President Trump of “outing” the congressional delegation’s travel plans, forcing her to cancel the Afghanistan trip for security reasons. “It was very irresponsible on the part of the President” https://t.co/o2bqkJrSXu pic.twitter.com/HW6EyU6wcg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 18, 2019

She rests her case. Where’s the evidence honey? As we have already shown, it’s a lie. The White House called it a “flat out lie.”

What commercial flight was it again? We don’t know because no one leaked it, if it even exists.

Senior WH official tells me “the world is going to find out” when members of Congress book a commercial flight to Afghanistan, but adds “the idea we would leak anything that would put the safety and security of any American at risk is a flat out lie.” https://t.co/aAHoFCSXSz — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 18, 2019

LOOK AT THE FIRST LIE THEY DIDN’T GO WITH

Democrats suggested yesterday that the trip was canceled before the President canceled it. They didn’t go with that lie because it was too easy to disprove

Petty Trump tries to cancel a trip that Nancy Pelosi already canceled and wasn’t going on. pic.twitter.com/m8u5mLio5h — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 17, 2019