Pence Walks Out on Kneeling 49ers, Kaepernick Will Cave If He Gets to Play

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the Colts-49ers game Sunday after 23 49ers knelt during the Anthem. Democrats on social media are trashing the Vice President for leaving, not the 49ers for kneeling. At the same time, the man who started it all, Colin Kaepernick, told CBS if he is given a chance to play again, he would stand during the Anthem.

Kaepernick started the movement to disrespect towards our flag, police, our Anthem and our values, but now he wants to return. Maybe he needs to get lost. This is the man who gave interviews wearing a Castro shirt, bragged about Castro, and wore cops as pigs socks.

The people who stereotype all police over very few bad apples need to look at the 99% of police, who put their lives at risk as soon as they don their uniforms, to save people they don’t even know.

Take Las Vegas, while everyone was running from the bullets, the police were running towards the danger. Why don’t people talk about this?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE WALKS OUT

Vice President Pence went to the Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers game Sunday only to leave early after 23 49ers knelt during the National Anthem, saying he did not want to “dignify” the event.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote on Twitter.

The vice president went on to issue a full statement opposing the protest.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The kneeling tramps.

The game was to honor Peyton Manning. What a disgrace the players are. The Vice President and his wife were looking forward to the game.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

There is no word on whether the Colts knelt or locked arms, which is the same thing whether they kneel or lock arms. They are politicizing football and kowtowing to the hard-left at the expense of the nation.

We can’t find any word on what the Colts did during the Anthem, but they promised just last week that kneeling and locking arms was just the beginning.