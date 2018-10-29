Pentagon Orders 5,000 Troops to the Border for National Security Emergency

The Pentagon is deploying thousands to the border. Equipment is already being set up. They are sending 5,000 instead of 800 as originally planned due to escalation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The left is infuriated about it but they have been given misinformation from the media. The large groups — so-called caravans — have been pouring into the country daily. We have no idea who these people are but we know for certain many are bad people.

It isn’t about one caravan, it’s about a constant flow of anonymous people through our borders.

The President warned them not to come.

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE CARAVAN

The Honduran president told our Vice President that Venezuela is funding this latest slew of caravans. And we know for certain that Bartolo Fuentes, an ally of communist dictator Manuel Zelaya, organized it — he said he did. Zelaya was president of Honduras and tried to alter the constitution and make himself into a Maduro.

The group Fuentes is a member of is Libre party which isn’t a party, but rather, a destabilizing communist/socialist movement.

It’s very well-organized and it’s mostly fighting-age men.

The deployment of the active-duty military for border security, reported by the Wall Street Journal, is a rare move. About 2,100 National Guard personnel were sent in April to assist border police with non-law enforcement activities.

The President has called it a national emergency.

The military is expected to deploy 5,000 troops to the southern border, up from initial estimates of 800 troops, U.S. officials say. https://t.co/BNbFisbXnt — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 29, 2018

The group in the video are trying to break into Mexico for the second day. They are just one group of many.



WHAT THEY WILL DO

Military equipment is already being moved to the southern border. They have been delivering jersey barriers.

Mattis told reporters traveling with him that details of the deployment are still being worked out but he should have them Sunday night. They will include exactly how many forces are needed.

The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there. The new forces are expected to provide logistical assistance such as air support and equipment, including vehicles and tents.

#StopTheCaravan– @SaraCarterDC: President @realDonaldTrump is 100% right. We have every right to protect our border. This is a very dangerous situation, a situation that we can’t allow to get worse. That’s why he’s sending the troops to the border. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/l8EDVzpbKj — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 27, 2018

WHY DEMOCRATS WANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Tucker Carlson explains why Democrats want illegal immigration. It’s about power. They want one party rule.

“So, what changed?” Carlson asked. “Not the economics of it. The law of supply and demand remained in effect. It’s not a coincidence that as illegal immigration surged, wages for American workers stagnated. What changed is that Democrats stopped caring about those workers. About the middle class, really.”

There are at least 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. according to a recent Yale study. Democrats will give them all citizenship and studies show first-time citizens vote Democrat overwhelmingly. The biggest landslide in U.S. history was only 17 million votes.

