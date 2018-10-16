People Should Hold Their Fire on Saudi Arabia & Khashoggi

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday on Fox News that he wants to see Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman forced out of his position after the mysterious disappearance of Islamic activist Jamal Khashoggi.

“This guy has got to go,” Graham, R-S.C., said on “Fox and Friends.” “Saudi Arabia, if you’re listening: There are a lot of good people you can choose, but MBS has tainted your country and tainted himself.”

He could be right or not, but it is premature to call for him to be toppled, especially since he’s trying to modernize the country. Who do we get in his place?

The fact is Mr. Khashoggi is not an American citizen. He is a Saudi citizen and he is no friend of freedom.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia and met with the King and the Crown Prince. He is now on his way to Turkey. Let’s see how it goes. Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is very complicated, involving alliances with Jordan and Egypt in protecting Israel. The Saudis are also fighting Iran.

Sen. Graham should hold his fire. We haven’t seen the evidence yet and the Turks are out to get the Saudis. It’s also important to note that the Turks are imprisoning their own journalists. In fact, many are missing.

The media is on a mission to pin this crime on President Trump in some way. For some reason they support Jamal Khashoggi and his mission although his goal was to establish Islam throughout the world.

The Crown Prince, whatever his faults, is establishing a more liberal Saudi Arabia, one that allows women to drive and vote. He is moving away from Khashoggi’s very oppressive Wahhabism.

The Turkish police say they have audio and video of the murder from his Apple Watch but there is little doubt they have that embassy bugged. Perhaps that is how they got the information – if they have the information.

FAKE NY TIMES WAS MISTAKEN ABOUT THE 15 MEMBER TEAM OF ASSASSINS?

The New York Times had to remove from a new article information from a previous article repeating Turkey’s claim that 15 Saudis were sent into Turkey as assassins. That never did sound right. Why would the Saudis send 15 people to kill a 59-year old obese man? One of the alleged assassins was a tourist in 2017.

If there was a 15-man team, wouldn’t it be to grill Khashoggi?

TURKS SAY POLICE FOUND EVIDENCE

Why would the Saudis lure Khashoggi to an embassy in Turkey? And then kill him there?

Jake Tapper is reporting that two sources say the Saudis are preparing a report saying Khashoggi died during an interrogation and an abduction that went wrong.

Turkey claims they found evidence in the Saudi embassy proving he was murdered. They also say they have video and audio evidence of torture and death. No one has seen it yet. The Turks suddenly care about the well-being of journalists and promise to punish the culprits.

The Saudi counsel has allegedly fled the country.

The truth is we don’t know who is telling the truth. There is a lot of intrigue and hidden agendas. We need to wait for the facts. Pompeo is very rational. Let’s see what he thinks.