Perfect Democrat Julie Salazar Wins Her Primary on the Far-Left Platform

Socialist Julie Salazar, 27, defeated eight-term Democratic incumbent Senator Martin Dilan in New York’s 18th District in New York’s primary elections on September 13.

She is the Perfect Democrat. She’s very far-left, her father was born in Colombia and she’s pretty. As an added bonus, she’s a really big liar and likely thief.

HER STORY

She said she was a Jewish immigrant from Colombia but, the truth, according to her brother and mother, is she was born in Miami and is not Jewish. She was arrested for theft once but left all that out of her bio.

It turns out she also lied in her bio about suggesting she graduated from Columbia University. She didn’t graduate and “regrets the error.”

Salazar’s campaign materials had implied she graduated from Columbia University, but when questioned by the New York Times, she said she had completed her coursework but never graduated.

Salazar ran as a progressive Democrat of Jewish faith in support of abortion rights and the people of Palestine. However, she was a Christian right-to-life activist who supported Israel during her time at Columbia U.

Her statements about a working-class upbringing have also been called into question by her brother and mother. They said the family did not struggle financially. In fact, they were rich.

In fact, the family owned a home next door to Mets legend Keith Hernandez. Salazar was embroiled in a bizarre legal battle with the ballplayer and his ex-wife that included a claim of an affair, which Salazar has denied. It also included a libel lawsuit involving accusations of drug use, bank theft and pilfered Pottery Barn vouchers.

Her opponent Martin Dilan wasn’t anything to write home about. But this woman is unbelievably inappropriate to serve in the state senate. Then again, it is New York.

She’s the perfect New York Democrat, just like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist know-nothing who won her primary in the Bronx.

No one will ever know when she’s telling the truth but she looks good and she will support every insane thing the commies come up with, including abolishing ICE, promoting open borders, high taxes and lots of freebies that will cost New Yorkers a lot of money.