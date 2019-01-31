Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett MAGA Attack Appear on Tape

Police have searched through hours of surveillance video but found no evidence of the two men who allegedly attacked ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollet with racist and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on him, and put a noose around his neck. The attackers allegedly said this was “MAGA country” although it obviously isn’t, and yelled, “Make America Great Again.”

The AP story says police found a video of Smollet in a Subway alone and walking into the street alone, but no evidence at this point that anyone approached him. They still have more tape to collect.

The police do have two persons of interest they want to find.

THE PERSONS OF INTEREST

They finally have one lead — sort of — they found two men walking in the area. They want to speak with them and released a photo and video clip of the men. There are no nooses or bleach apparent in the photo or clip. There are no obvious MAGA anything. The police also didn’t find any discarded containers i the street that would have contained the liquid.

Jussie’s manager Brandon Z. Moore told police he was on the phone with Jussie during the alleged attack according to TMZ. Brandon says he told cops he clearly heard the MAGA comment as well as the racial and homophobic slurs.

Smollet had scrapes on his face when the police arrived.

Smollet, a friend of Maxine Waters, is a serious Trump hater. He’s a non-stop hater on Twitter.

