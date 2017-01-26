Pesos Tumble as Mexican President Cancels Meeting with President Trump

Update: They’ve agreed to disagree for now. Prior to this, Oliver Knox reported that Trump is asking Congress to approve 20% tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for “the wall.” Sean Spicer said it was one of many options.

Reuters reports that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he canceled plans to meet Donald Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should probably cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall. Nieto is also going to help illegal aliens, even criminals, fight Trump within the U.S. borders.

President Trump has mandated the U.S. follow immigration law.

The Wall

“This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations.”

Pesos tumbled when the Mexican President announced he canceled the meeting. The peso was down by 1.2% at 21.3175 per dollar as of 11:57 a.m. ET after Pena Nieto fired off his tweet.

The trade deal with Mexico hangs in the balance.

The tweets in question follow.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted in response according to an online translation.

Mexico Will Support Illegals Within US Borders

On Thursday, leaders of the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress said they planned to move ahead on funding the border wall, which they projected would cost between $12 billion and $15 billion. Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday evening that Mexico would eventually reimburse the United States for the wall.

The Mexican President also made it clear, prior to the tweets, that he would provide resources to fight president Trump’s efforts to deport illegal aliens and apparently criminal illegal aliens and restrict sanctuary cities.

“Where there is a Mexican migrant at risk that requires our support, your country should be there,” Peña Nieto said in a brief address to his nation, which he said was a response to Trump’s actions earlier in the day yesterday, NBC News reported.

“Our communities are not alone,” Peña Nieto said. “The Mexican Government will provide them with the legal advice, which guarantees the protection they require.”

Specifically, he said, “the 50 Mexican consulates in the United States will become authentic advocates for the rights of migrants.” He didn’t provide details on what he said he wanted them to do.

Nieto wants to work against out president within our own borders.