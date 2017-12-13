Peter Strzok Texted About a Plan to Keep Trump Out of the Oval Office

Arrogant FBI counterintelligence investigator Peter Strzok, who was at the heart of all major Russia, Flynn, Hillary investigations, texted that he hated Republicans, Congress, the President and his followers.
He admired Hillary Clinton and wanted her to win the election. This man with tremendous power saw himself as the guardian of the United States, protecting it from the “menace” Donald Trump.
Furthermore, his plan matched that of Andy – Andrew McCabe – in a plot to keep President Trump from winning office [or perhaps, get him impeached].
Peter Strzok wrote to mistress Lisa Page in one tweet:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.” writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Page apparently didn’t think Trump could win but Strzok couldn’t take that chance and needed an insurance policy to make sure he didn’t. We don’t need to explain what an “insurance police” might be.
It becomes clear when you read this text from Strzok on 10/20/16:
PS – I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.
PS – I CAN’T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!
Strzok might do well asking himself that question.
We already reported the various exchanges between the two operatives but let’s repeat this one because it looks very bad:
Lisa Page: And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article)
Peter Strzok: …I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps
Andrew McCabe was part of it.
Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): “I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40”
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 13, 2017
An insurance policy? From the Strzok-Page texts. https://t.co/Ru5P1dWFXI pic.twitter.com/hiyApwb7Jg
— Byron York (@ByronYork) December 13, 2017
The entire witch hunt by the FBI is clearly an effort to turn the elections of 2018 and 2020.
And this POS stills works for the FBI? if this isn’t enough evidence to try and effect an election outcome I don’t know what is, this guy changed a criminal statue wording, to let Hillary off, he was part of the fusion GPS crap, Jordan is convinced he pushed the FISA warrant to spy on Trump and co., then you have the DNC and Hillary Camp undermining Bernie’s Campaign, and all these dems want to talk about is how the Russia/Trump phony BS collusion is a threat to our democracy, give me a break !!!!!!!!
It’s a conspiracy and there are many more pieces than this. Each of the originating crimes had a conspiracy, with similar casts.