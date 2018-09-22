PhD Blasey Ford Will Testify But the Caveats Are Something Else

Ph.D. Blasey Ford says she will accept an invitation to interview next week but didn’t agree to a date, time, or the conditions.

“Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” Ford’s lawyers, Debra Katz, and Lisa Banks said in a letter to the committee.

As of Saturday afternoon, the exact timing was unclear, and Ford’s lawyers appeared to object to some of the terms laid out by the committee. It was also unclear whether the testimony would occur in public or behind closed doors.

Her lawyers said that “many aspects” of an earlier proposal by the committee was “fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations.”

They are negotiating again as we speak.

Are they joking? This is another tactic to delay and hold Republicans hostage.

On Friday, Republicans on the committee gave Ford an ultimatum, telling her lawyers that the committee would vote Monday on Kavanaugh’s nomination unless they accepted a final offer for Ford to testify Wednesday.

By the way, liberals and leftists want conservatives to call Blasey Ford — Dr. Blasey Ford. However, she is a Ph.D. and ‘Dr.’ is not a requirement. In fact, many think it’s an affectation.