Philly Mayor Jim Kenney Does the Happy Dance for Criminal Illegal Aliens

The Marxist mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney posted a video of himself doing a ridiculous happy dance because the city became a sanctuary for illegals, including criminal illegal aliens. Perhaps he thinks Philly needs to become more dangerous.

His dancing prowess can be viewed on the first video below.

NO MORE ICE TOO!

This same Democrat Mayor announced this past week that he won’t renew a contract that allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities access to the city’s law enforcement database, known as PARS.

“I cannot in good conscience allow the agreement to continue,” the mayor said at a press conference, arguing that ICE had been abusing the database by using it to conduct investigations and lock up those in violation of America’s federal immigration laws.

“All of us have ancestors who were once immigrants,” he added. “All of us.” These are CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS he’s referring to, not immigrants and he knows it. He has no conscience, won’t follow the laws, and he’s playing to his criminal base for votes. This prevents ICE from gathering information about CRIMINAL aliens. Every crime committed by his protected class is on him, but he will never be held to account. These judges who side with people like this are criminals as well. They are making a mockery of our laws. Watch:

DEMS EVEN HAVE A MARXIST SLOGAN

There was an interesting discussion on Jesse Waters show with Charlie Kirk, President of Turning Point USA, and Michelle Malkin, a host on CRTV.

As Malkin said, Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the natural fruit of eight years of Barack Obama. Democrats are propping up “these empty vessels”.

Kirk wonders why the leftist professors don’t teach for free.

At the end of the clip, Malkin brings up the fact that the now-Socialist/Democrat Party has the perfect slogan, ‘for the people’. It sounds like it came out of Maduro, right out of Venezuela, she said.

Hillary’s ‘Forward’ is the same – Nazis and other totalitarians used that in the 20th century.

Kirk called Republicans the “party of Lincoln” and the Democrat Party, the “party of Marx.”

Watch: