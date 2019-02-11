Pics Worth a Thousand Words! Alleged Antifa Terrorist Tied to Top Dems

Alleged Antifa terrorist Joseph Alcoff is facing charges for assault and ethnic intimidation. He was part of an Antifa mob that attacked two innocent Marines, Alejandro Godinez and Luis Torres, both Hispanic.

Up until recently, he was closely tied to top political players in D.C. including Maxine Waters, possible presidential candidate Sherrod Brown, Richard Cordray the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief, and others.

They were working with him on some hard-left regulations. He appeared on their press releases with his quote backing their bill on regulating payday lenders.

As the payday campaign manager for the Americans for Financial Reform, Alcoff participated in congressional Democratic press conferences. He was a guest on a House Democratic podcast and met with senior officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2016 through 2018, Fox News reported.

He is pictured with the likes of Sherrod Brown, Maxine Waters, Richard Cordray, and he might have had a hand in policy making.

During this time, he reportedly was an Antifa leader in Washington. Alcoff also led Occupy Justice.

ALCOFF’S GROUP IS SMASHDC

He is reportedly the leader of SmashDC. He is also known as Jose Martin or Chepe to his communist friends, but he works for Democrats in the government under the name Joseph Jose Alcoff.

Smash DC is the group that has been assaulting Republicans and Trump officials in restaurants. They chased Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant. As it happens, the leader of the group — Alcoff — uses a fake name for his communist revolutionary activities. Under his real name, he works for Democrats in government.

Smash Racism DC organizer Jose Martin, also known as “Chepe,” is a radical communist and Antifa leader operating in the U.S. He advocates for the violent overthrow of the government and for the murder of the rich and claims to have international involvement in left-wing movements, according to The Daily Caller.

This is the group that doxxed Tucker Carlson which led to their communist members showing up at Tucker’s home while his wife was alone.

They also doxxed Ann Coulter, Neil Patel, and Sean Hannity.

‘SmashRacismDC’ continued to threaten Cruz, Brett Kavanaugh, the President, and everyone on the right. “You are not safe,” they tweeted and facebooked.

A recording of the incident included the hashtag “#CancelKavanugh.”

Hours after the first tweet, Smash Racism DC doubled down on its harassment of Senator Cruz and his wife with more tweets.

“No — you can’t eat in peace — your politics are an attack on all of us You’re [sic] votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes,” Smash Racism DC wrote. “Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. He could have dined on a lavish four-course meal for only $145 while millions of Americans struggle to buy groceries. He might have sampled from the top shelf wine list as migrant children languish in cages.”

Democrats are A-OK with Communists now.

Mr. Savage discussed it at the beginning of this audio.


