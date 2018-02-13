Piers Morgan Says Omarosa Offered him Sex for a Win on The Apprentice

Ex-White House communications aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman has become a regular on a reality show where she bashes her former boss Donald Trump. She is now getting a dose of what she is dishing out. British journalist Piers Morgan said Tuesday that Omarosa offered to sleep with him in exchange for winning a season of “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

They both appeared on the show.

In an op-ed in the Daily Mail, Morgan questioned why a “relentlessly loathsome” person such as Manigault-Newman was offered a job in the administration.

Some of President Trump’s picks were a mystery. That’s true.

“I’ve met a lot of vile human beings in my life, from dictators and terrorists to sex abusers and wicked conmen. But I’ve never met anyone quite so relentlessly loathsome as Omarosa; a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work,” Morgan wrote.

In his op-ed, Morgan said Omarosa offered to create a “showmance” between the two contestants, which Manigault Newman claimed would make them both “lots of money.”

“‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ” Morgan quoted her as saying.

“‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show — we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it,’” she reportedly added.

Morgan said that when he turned down the offer Manigault-Newman questioned his sexuality.

SHE TOLD PEOPLE HE WAS GAY

“You must be joking, you deluded woman,” Morgan says he responded.

“She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’ ” Morgan continues.

Eventually, her accusations became public, prompting Morgan to jokingly kiss country singer Trace Adkins during a scene on the show.

“Beneath the laughs though lay a savory truth,” Morgan wrote. “Omarosa is a reprehensible human being, prepared to offer sex to win a reality TV show and use the most vile homophobic slurs against rival contestants.”

Despite this, he writes, Trump “took this serial loser, and horrible human being, into the heart of the White House to spread her poison.”

Manigault-Newman is now a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother.” She said on the show in a weird, wispy voice with a touch of drama, that, “It’s going to not be OK.” She will never again vote for Trump she said.

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice’. White House spokesperson said they fired her a fourth time.

Trump should have left her stayed fired.