“Pillars of the Nation” – Acosta, Ryan – Say Americans Are Too Dumb and Crazy

CNN’s Jim Acosta and April Ryan went on a rant during an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday. The star reporters say Americans just aren’t as smart as they are and can’t understand what the media is trying to teach them. Not only do these two hate Trump and his use of the term “fake news”, but they claim his rhetoric will lead to “anarchy” throughout the world.

And people worry about the President sometimes using hyperbole!

April Ryan is as annoying as a barnacle on the bottom of a boat but she is one of CNN’s treasured political analysts. Getting almost nothing right as she does is irrelevant as long as she tries to take Trump down.

She told Vanity Fair:

“Fake news, by the president saying this, is not just a simple or cute little statement for some. This has tentacles that are reaching overseas. I’ve heard from European leaders who are saying it can really destabilize democracies. They are very concerned about this fake news issue. Think about it. When you are in a country and your citizenry thinks that you’re fake, thinks that what the news is saying is fake, there can be anarchy some kind of way. It causes a destabilization of democracies. There are tentacles to what this president is saying. … We are a part of the pillars of this nation.”

The media might have been a pillar once but they are now pillars of socialism and fake news. Every day, she comes out with fake news stories about the President.

Acosta, another pillar of imbecility, condemned all Americans as idiots he is trying to help educate with his allegedly refined intellect. The rest of us bumpkins — and insane people — just don’t get it.

He is quoted as saying:

“The problem is that “…people around the country don’t know it’s an act. They’re not in on the act, and they take what he says very seriously, and they take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously. They don’t have all their faculties in some cases — their elevator might not hit all floors. My concern is that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days.”

My concern is journalists in the USA will only be left-wingers one day and the violent left will continue trying to kill Republicans. That’s my concern and it’s based on fact, not fakery.