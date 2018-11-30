‘Piñata’ Rivera Rants About Ambassadors for Rock Throwing Migrants

Geraldo described himself as a “Fox’s piñata” last week when he went off the rails over the poor migrants and he must like the role because he ranted irrationally again last night, inviting loud criticism.

Thursday night, a segment with Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino on ‘Hannity’ began with Sean saying we should help the sick people trying to crash our borders. It then segued mostly into a preachy, screaming monologue by Geraldo about how you can see by looking at the migrants that they are “benign”.

Geraldo called the arrests of migrants trying to break into the country illegally a ‘sin’.

Dan Bongino explained that the use of tear gas was the choice of the migrants. He asked Geraldo what he would do with charging migrants throwing rocks, but Geraldo kept telling him what you don’t do and that is use tear gas or arrest them. Geraldo went back to the mid-18th century and Irish and Italian immigrants who were slandered and were bringing diseases.

SEND AMBASSADORS

Finally, Geraldo answered the question, ‘what would you do’. His answer was, “alright, alright, this is what you do. You send Spanish speaking ambassadors to the crowd and you explain to them that they are not going to be able to run to the border.” Bongino interrupted and asked, “are you serious?”. Geraldo continued, “you explain to them the facts of the …you explain to them the reality of what’s happening”. A comment was made to the effect, “to get rocks in your face?”

Sean said pointedly, “There are hundreds charging the border, and charging at police, if it’s thousands, what do you do then? That’s the important question you need to answer.”

HE CAN SEE THEY ARE BENIGN

Geraldo said, “Are you going to believe those words or are you going to believe your own lying eyes when you look at the video and you see the composition of this crowd”. Bongino said, “men”.Geraldo continued, “it’s a benign, civilian crowd.” Video of the rock throwing was shown as they spoke and someone said, “rocks” and Geraldo said, “three scenes of the rocks being thrown, what about the scenes of them living in squalor…”

Hopefully, Geraldo will take a number of these people into his home. He didn’t open up his wallet to support them. Geraldo might be sincere but it’s hard to take seriously people who rant on TV and insist we take all the thousands of migrants in, identity unknown.

They want us to pretend migrants are refugees, thereby breaking our asylum system. If they are refugees, everyone in the world living in poor conditions who wants a job or welfare is a refugee. Where do you draw the line?

No one wants to see people live in squalor but they chose to do so in Tijuana so they could break our laws.

It was liberals decades ago who made the first offense of crossing illegally a minor one and it’s liberals now who want open borders.

Watch:

IRRATIONAL LEFT

There was a segment on The View Wednesday that was even more frustrating. Tear gas use is a non-lethal way to control riots and it’s been used for decades. The ladies of The View wouldn’t believe Obama used it or that he separated children. They also didn’t care because he’s not in office, Ms. Hostin said to a roar of approval from the audience.

The ignorance is mind-boggling.

Political comedian Tim Young posted a question we might ask ourselves.

Tear gas usage at the border by year (because border patrol keeps records):

2012: 26 times

2013: 27 times

2014: 15 times

2015: 8 times

2016: 3 times

2017: 18 times Why is 2018 the only time the media has freaked out about it? 🤔 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 27, 2018

MIGRANTS, SI, REPUBLICANS, NO

In the end, it’s always about Trump hate. Unfortunately, that hate also extends to anyone on the right. The right has been dehumanized — the right are the bad people. Migrants are trying to break into our country for the wrong reasons, not the right reasons as the left would have us believe, but they see the migrants as the good people.

The migrants were warned and they attacked our agents anyway. Are the agents supposed to just take the physical abuse? The left cares more about anonymous foreigners.