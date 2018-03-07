Pinko Pelosi Goes Bonkers Over Sessions Trying to Bring Back U.S. Borders

The Party of Foreigners, led by an unhinged Pinko Pelosi, will fight any effort to close U.S. borders and bring the rule of law back to the United States. The party will support people here illegally over citizens while pretending they are standing up for the Constitution.

In response to the Attorney General’s lawsuit against California’s lawless sanctuary cities, she tweeted: “The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump Administration’s brazen aggression and intimidation tactics. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities. #ProtectDREAMers”

Sanctuary locales are unconstitutional and what the mayor of Oakland just did by warning criminal aliens ICE was coming allowed over 800 criminals to evade capture and remain on the streets.

ICE Raids of Criminal Aliens Is “Unjust and Cruel”

On Wednesday, she also railed as “unjust and cruel” a raid of illegal immigrants in California last week. That raid netted hundreds of criminals, many with convictions for violent crimes.

Of the 232 illegal aliens arrested, 180 were convicted criminals or repeat offenders who have already been deported.

The arrests included 115 who “had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.”

Oakland mayor Schaaff is being investigated. But Pelosi appears to be on her side.

“Just last week, President Trump decided to terrorize innocent immigrant families in the Bay Area with his unjust and cruel raids,” Pelosi said.

Pinkos need open borders and that’s what Nancy is.