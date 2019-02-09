Plane Ban to Cost Cortez Voters Billions LaGuardia’s in Her District! 

We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast. ~ Alexandria OMao-Cortez

If you’re someone living in New York’s 14th Congressional District and voted for the “fresh new face of the Democrat Party,” Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, you might, after the unveiling of her Socialist Green scheme, ask what’s in it for me?

Because while she’s busy basking in the national spotlight, her latest pie in the sky proposal would have a direct and profoundly devastating economic effect on AOC’s very own Bronx/Queens constituents.

For those looking, the signs were there early. On January 22, the New York Times breathlessly reported, “In three short weeks in office, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shaped a national conversation on taxation, (and) emerged as the face of the green jobs plan in Washington….”.

Ah, but as they quietly observed, “…she as not yet opened an office in her own New York City district-a delay that may give a sense of her priorities early in her tenure.”

That rare bit of Times foresight gives merit to that old saying, “Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in a while.”

Behold the Green New Deal and its target of eliminating fossil fuels in about a decade! One now missing line, allows for some wiggle room by declaring, “We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

FYI: AOC’s electoral realm has not housed herds of bovines for eons, so their flatulence, has no direct effect on the just under 700,000 people living in CD 14. But dramatically phasing out and eventually eliminating air travel would most certainly have far-reaching, deeply negative consequences on the many middle-class neighborhoods with median incomes of about $58,000.

That’s because LaGuardia Airport is nestled pretty much in the heart of Ocasio-Cortez’ congressional backyard!

Baruch College Zicklin School of Business reported employment and economic impact. “There are approximately 9,000 persons employed at LGA. The airport contributes $6.1 billion in wages and salaries and approximately 63,000 jobs generated by on-and off-airport aviation and indirectly related businesses.”

But wait! There’s more because located a very short 9-mile commute from the southern part of Alexandria’s district is JFK International Airport. Baruch reports JFK contributes about $30.1 billion in wages and salaries. About 35,000 people are employed at the airport. Their study did not include jobs generated by businesses indirectly related to that massive hub.

So while Ocasio-Cortez voters may have been in the Bronx or Queens searching for their newly elected Congresswoman’s unopened offices, she was multi-tasking.

AOC was taking the media by storm, and plotting to undermine a popular, indeed critical mode of transportation, that supports well over 100,000 mostly local jobs and contributes $36.2 billion, much of which winds up in her 14th Congressional District.

Think about something. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would so badly screw over the very “little” people who propelled her to political stardom, what would she do to the rest of us?

See Venezuela.