Podesta Names the Villains in Hillary’s Defeat

Hillary and Podesta agree that it isn’t her fault she lost the election, it’s James Comey’s. In a conference call to campaign minions Thursday, Mr. Podesta, her campaign chair, said Comey is the man “who we think may have cost us the election,” one of the minions told The Hill. At the end of the week and after the call, Jennifer Palmieri added “that last week [of the campaign], it was just too many things.”

Clinton is said to be “heartbroken” and blames the FBI letter.

On October 28, Comey did as he said he would, and told the leaders of Congress that there was a new batch of emails to be investigated. The NYPD had seized Anthony Weinter’s laptop, Weiner being the husband of Hillary’s confidante and top aide, Huma Abedin. He is also under investigation for sexting with a 15-year old girl.

The NYPD found 650,000 emails on the computer, many of which were tied to Hillary Clinton and they turned it over to the FBI.

Now, mind you, the fact that Huma had tens or hundreds of thousands of Hillary’s emails on her perv husband’s laptop is not the problem. The fact that they were in many cases duplicates of classified emails isn’t what led to her downfall. The fact that there were 650,000 was a no-never-mind. Giving the maid the responsibility to print out classified materials for decades isn’t what did it. Wikileaks revelations, including pay-to-play scenarios by her Foundation had nothing to do with it. What we know for sure is Hillary was not to blame, it’s the man who notified Congress of what was going on as he said he would.

Within two days of the elections, he exonerated her but most Americans knew she violated national security over and over.

Podesta also blamed the media, claiming they portrayed Trump as an engaging underdog and criticized her in the last week. He must mean the media in an alternative universe. Without the media, she would have been at 20%.

“The media always covered her as the person who would be president and therefore tried to eviscerate her before the election, but covered Trump who was someone who was entertaining and sort of gave him a pass. We need to reflect and analyze that and put our voices forward,” Podesta said.

Yes, he wants even more control of the lapdogs next time.

Podesta and Palmieri offered no apology for losing, and some on the conference call expressed their anger that the two found scapegoats to blame for losing the election, Politico reported Friday.

“They are saying they did nothing wrong, which is ridiculous,” an unidentified Clinton surrogate said about the call. “She was the wrong messenger and everyone misjudged how pissed working-class people were.”

Other staffers said Podesta and Robby Mook were too arrogant and insular.

Politico quoted another unidentified Clinton ally who said, “She got this gift of this complete idiot who says bizarre things and hates women and she still lost. They lost in a race they obviously should have won. They need to take some blame.”

He’s a complete idiot who made billions and is surrounded by women who adore him, including women he hired for jobs men usually get, just to correct the record.

Another Clinton supporter noted much campaign energy was spent defending her paid speeches to Wall Street banks, accusations regarding the Clinton Foundation’s finances and the State Department private email server.

“They spent their time protecting her, explaining her, defending her, with all these issues, the speeches, the foundation, the emails; that became the energy of the campaign.”

On Election Day, they were all so confident that they popped champagne on the campaign plane.

Well, so much for those excuses.