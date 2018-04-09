Police State USA! Trump Blasts FBI Break-In of His Lawyer’s Home, Offices

President Trump blasted the break-ins of his personal lawyer’s home and offices Monday as an “attack on our country”. He has reason to say that. Our country is facing very dangerous foreign enemies and these bureaucrats and Democrats are doing their best to damage the administration.

A pornstar with an EZ-Pass on her back is more important than Hillary Clinton’s violations of national security.

The FBI raided Michael D. Cohen’s offices and his home. Cohen is Trump’s personal lawyer. They took privileged communications between Cohen and his clients. These are police state tactics.

The raids were totally unnecessary. Cohen has been fully cooperative.

They also took phone records, computers, financial documents related to a number of issues, including Stormy Daniels.

The FBI seems to be looking into bank fraud.

President Trump called it a witch hunt and suggested he might fire Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. He should think about firing Jeff Sessions while he’s at it. It’s a terrible situation with the events in Syria taking place at the same time.

The President, Michael Cohen and all these people working in this administration are heroes who are being subjected to untold abuse by the far-left and establishment officials running a shadow government. The administration is fighting to keep this country from becoming a one-party leftist nation.

Mollie Hemingway discussed the significant conflicts of interest both Mueller and Rosenstein encompass. She also brought up Mueller’s record in the Anthrax disaster when he accused an innocent person, ruining his life.