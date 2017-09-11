Politicized Miss America Contest Required Trump Bashing, Miss Texas Was God-Awful

The September 10th Miss America contest aired on ABC with the contestants expected to bash President Trump. The questions were geared so that finalists had to bash the President before the liberal/leftist judges. Leftists are politicizing everything and making everything miserable as a result.

The worst answer came from Miss Texas, a graduate of the liberal/leftist University of Texas at Austin.

Miss Texas wants to live in another country

Miss Texas, Margana Wood, was asked if Trump should have said there were good people on both sides of the protest. Miss Wood gave the liberal/leftist answer – Trump should have labeled the white supremacists as terrorists and made a statement sooner to make all Americans feel safe. She didn’t mention the terrorist actions of Antifa.

“It was very obvious it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in the country. That’s the number one issue right now!”

There are about 6,000 KKK, 1500 – 1700 Neo-Nazis but there are tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands Marxist Antifa and Black Lives Matter running around beating people and abusing cops over the past year. What is the number one issue again?

Miss Texas’s secret wish is most telling: “I have secretly always wanted to live in another country.”

Miss Texas really put these White Supremacists in check by calling them TERRORISTS. #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/ZhXyVBc2dQ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@mileysbae) September 11, 2017

The other contestants were dutifully negative.

The winner of the contest, Miss North Dakota was asked about climate change and told the audience it was “wrong” to pull us out of the Paris climate accord.

Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis, was asked if Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia on the election. She was asked to serve as the jury. As a fake juror, she said for now, the verdict is “innocent” but she wants them thoroughly investigated and punished accordingly.

Miss New Jersey, Kaitlyn Schoeffel, was asked if Confederate statues should be taken down. She said she wants them all put in museums.

Politicizing beauty contests is nothing new

The social justice warriors are changing our culture by infusing it with this leftist crap.

In the 2009 Miss Universe contest, Miss California, Carrie Prejean, answered a question regarding same-sex marriage. She said marriage was between a man and a woman. This was before the Supreme Court decision allowing gay marriage.

Prejean was reviled in the media though she gave the same answer President Obama gave when asked.

During the ceremony, the five finalists were all asked about political issues such as how to fight domestic violence, whether to use taxpayer money to bail out corporations, whether to give immigrants access to health care, and whether or the United States should donate money to the government of Afghanistan to fund its elections.

Kenya Moore, Miss USA 1993, stated that the questions were “far too political and it’s divisive as well”.