Two New Polls Show Only One-Third of Likely Voters Are Opposed to Travel Ban

Trump Defies the Talking Heads

The talking heads on both left and right insisted that the travel ban is wrong. They’re wrong again and Trump is right. He has defied his critics and the Soros-funded protesters.

The Rasmussen Reports survey, which was conducted last week, found 57 percent of likely U.S. voters support the halt of visitors and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen until approved vetting measures are in place. Only 33 percent are opposed to the measure.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released last week shows more American voters support President Trump‘s executive order to temporarily suspend immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The poll showed American voters support 48 – 42 percent “suspending immigration from ‘terror prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.”

A plurality of voters also said they would support requiring immigrants from Muslim-majority nations to register with American officials, 53-41 percent.

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh commented on the poll’s results on his program Monday, saying, “Now, you compare that with the way the media has portrayed these protesters and the movement and the supposed national outrage to this.”

“This was not turning our backs on refugees. This whole thing is so mindless. I can’t tell you this whole thing, the same process, the same lying, stinking procedure oriented around protests continues to happen. It’s by rote. It is not organic or spontaneous, and people continue to fall for it,” he added.