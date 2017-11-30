Polls Show Roy Moore Leading Soros Candidate Doug Jones Beyond the Margin of Error

Three major polls show Roy Moore with a lead that puts him outside the margin of error. Moore is accused of molesting a 14-year old when he was in his thirties in 1979. He has repeatedly and strongly denied the allegations. Other women have popped up but several have extremely questionable stories. One seems to have a forged yearbook with a message from Moore.

It’s a fact that a lot of people don’t believe the allegations because the media is unbelievable. Quite evident as well is the left’s – hard left’s – collective efforts to destroy Moore. The rival, Doug Jones is supported by Soros groups and won’t even promise to not take Alabamans guns. The left has organized a frighteningly powerful get-out-the-vote effort in addition to lying ads.

It didn’t hurt Moore that President Trump made it clear he wants Moore to win because the alternative is just not good for anyone on the right in the state or in the U.S. Congress.

What has also changed is Republicans who said they wouldn’t vote ten days ago now say they will vote and they will vote for Moore.

In mid-November, 82% of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 said they would “definitely” vote on December 12; that number has climbed to 88%. Additionally, Moore has made some gains with his base: his 91–5 lead with them ten days ago has grown to a 93–4 edge. In mid-November, 10% of voters had planned to cast a write-in vote; that number has dropped to 7%.

THE POLLS

A third Alabama Senate poll released this week has Republican Roy Moore leading Democrat Doug Jones, al.com reported.

Louisiana-based JMC Analytics and Polling gave Moore a 5-point edge on Jones. Moore got 49 percent support to Jones’ 44 percent.

The same polling firm had Jones with a 4-point lead earlier this month.

An Emerson College poll also shows Moore leading Soros candidate Doug Jones by six points. That came out Tuesday. The poll favored Moore 53 percent to 47 percent.

The poll of 500 “very likely voters” was conducted between November 25 and 27 and has a margin of error of 4.3 percent.

The previous Emerson Poll, conducted between November 9 and 11 as the stories of alleged sexual misconduct by Moore broke, showed Moore with a ten-point lead, 55 percent to 45 percent.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote recently, “There’s not much left of the Roy Moore accusations.

Then there is Change Research, which in an online survey conducted Sunday and Monday found that Moore led Jones by 5 points, 47 percent to 42 percent among registered voters. About 7 percent of voters were undecided, and just shy of 4 percent said they would opt for a write-in candidate. The same firm conducted a November 15-16 poll that put Jones up by 3 points. Moore has since closed that lead, and then some.

The Change Research poll also found that among Trump voters, only 9 percent believe the allegations against Moore (63 percent do not). Overall, 42 percent of voters believe the allegations, while 38 percent do not. That’s down from the mid-November poll, which found 46 percent of voters believed the accusations.

We here at the Sentinel are counting on Alabamans to not vote for the Progressive. It’s still America in Alabama. The Sentinel is based in New York which was conservative once and we watched it veer hard-left, one leftist politician at a time.

Another accuser and Washington Post are under scrutiny for suspicious links. Watch this clip.