Pope Accused of Spreading Heretical Teachings

Sixty-four traditional-conservative theologians, priests and academics have formally accused Pope Francis of spreading heresy with his 2106 opening of communion to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.

They sent a 25-page letter to Pope Francis last month which they gave to the Associated Press on Saturday.

In the letter, they accused the Pope of several heretical positions concerning marriage. None of the signatories have significant standing in the church.

Church teachings state that the divorced and remarried cannot receive communion without having first obtained an annulment.

They are asking the Pope to correct the errors. A request like this hasn’t been made since the 14th century.

The Pope has not yet responded.