Pope Convenes Climate Change Summit to Establish a Global Energy Market

The Globalists are pushing climate change alarmism again, working behind President Trump’s back with the help of the Pope. Big Oil is involved and happy to be. Big Oil and their investors are looking at monopolies in a global energy market — it’s money and power for them.

The Pope wants global control of the energy market and, given the fact that most of the world is Socialist or Communist, that is the end of freedom as we know it.

The Anti-American Pope Francis will convene a summit of sorts with Big Oil and investors to discuss climate change [hysteria].

The Pope will host a meeting next week with executives of major oil producers and investment firms to talk about how the companies can address climate change.

The Pope is working with corporations to work against the President’s efforts to withdraw from the biggest hoax of our lifetime.

Three years ago, Pope Francis wrote his climate change encyclical — a papal letter sent to all bishops of the Roman Catholic Church. It was a first.

The Pope’s advisers are communists to include Jeffrey Sachs, Father Timothy Radcliffe, Naomi Klein, and — one of his craziest advisers — crackpot Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founding director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. Ensnaring the Pope was a massive coup as Schnellnhuber said.

The German Potsdam extremist is a radical who wrote books that insist governments must not allow temperatures to rise more than 2 degrees higher than the start of the industrial revolution. Most recognized him as a crackpot but not the Pope.

Of global warming, and as a proponent of population control, he has said, “In a very cynical way, it’s a triumph for science because at last we have stabilized something –- namely the estimates for the carrying capacity of the planet, namely below 1 billion people.”

He has called for an “Earth Constitution” to transcend even the “U.N. Charter.” Along with that there would be a “Global Council” of elite elected by “all the people on Earth.” There would be a “Planetary Court” which would be “transnational” with appeals accepted from everyone, especially if there are violations of the Earth Constitution.

One can easily imagine what this would do to our U.S. Constitution and our sovereignty.

Schellnhuber advised Pope Francis and much of the encyclical reflects Schellnhuber’s views – it’s the same hyperbole but without terms like “Earth Constitution” and “Planetary Court” though the concepts are clearly there.

The Pope is a nut who loves wealth redistribution.

Here’s a list of some of the participants in the private conference, with more expected, via Axios:

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, world’s largest asset manager.

Bob Dudley, CEO of BP.

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil.

Eldar Sætre, CEO of Equinor, oil and energy producer partially owned by the Norwegian government (formerly Statoil).

Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Energy Secretary under then-President Obama.

Lord John Browne, former CEO of BP and current executive chairman of L1 Energy, an oil and gas investment firm.

Ben Van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, was invited but declined because he had an obligation elsewhere, according to an official.

Moniz is an Obama troll.

BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said Dudley is “looking forward to the Vatican dialogue. He believes gatherings of this kind help develop a better understanding of the energy transition and the best ways for corporations, countries and wider society to participate in it.”