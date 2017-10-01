Pope Francis Launches a Campaign to Push for Increased Numbers of Refugees to US

The Pope and his bishops in the United States are very disappointed in the refugee limit President Trump has set. The Pope is pushing Catholics to accept the concept of endless immigration no matter who the immigrants are and what they believe.

Pope Francis is disappointed as well and will launch a public relations immigration week for Catholics from October 7 – 13. It’s propaganda and he is prompting Catholics to push for more refugees, most of whom are Muslims. The Islamists are the ones who cause concern. Even if they are not terrorists, how many follow the political doctrine of sharia law?

I am a lifelong Catholic, went through Catholic education, and I don’t like this Pope’s political policies. We don’t have to listen to him and only have to abide by doctrines of faith and morals, not his political ravings.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops insists that Trump admit 75,000 refugees to the US beginning October 1.

This is very expensive for taxpayers, but it provides millions of tax dollars for the Christian charities who work with refugees. The Catholic charities are the largest of nine federal refugee contractors.

This past week, Pope Francis said he will kick off a two-year “Share the Journey” campaign to prompt Catholics to “encounter” migrants [including illegal aliens] and refugees. As part of the response to the Bishops’ disappointment, October 7 – 13 will be a National Week of Prayer and Action.

The new campaign is said to be focused on providing practical ways for Catholics to break down barriers of fear and build bridges with migrants and refugees.

Is it fear or realistic concerns?

Why is the Pope involved in US politics? He’s made quite a mess in Italy and should stop there.

How many Muslims are living in the Vatican? Let him put them up there.