Pope Sees West Threatening to Turn the Earth into “Rubble, Deserts, and Refuse”

Pope Francis warned governments on Friday to curb global warming as promised or unsustainable development and rampant consumption threaten to turn the Earth into a vast pile of “rubble, deserts and refuse”.

The angry Red Pope made the appeal at a Vatican conference marking the third anniversary of his landmark environmental encyclical “Praise Be.” The document is a manifesto meant to spur action on the wealth redistribution plan known as the 2015 Paris Accord. He called for a different relationship with nature.

“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse,” he warned.

IN BARI HE BLAMED THE WEST FOR “MURDEROUS INDIFFERENCE”

Then he went to the Italian port city of Bari for a gathering of Orthodox patriarchs and Catholic leaders where he blasted the Western Powers for causing the problems in the Middle East.

It’s their “murderous indifference” that IS somehow causing the violence that continues to rage in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and other nations in the Middle East, driving thousands of people from their homes.

He claims the West put profits before people [Capitalism] which led to their problems. The Pope thinks climate change causes their radical jihadism. The people who are terrorizing others in the region are just marginalized, according to him.

And, along with releasing a dove of peace, he renewed his calls for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“So many conflicts have been stoked too by forms of fundamentalism and fanaticism that, under the guise of religion, have profaned God’s name – which is peace – and persecuted age-old neighbors,” he said. In other words, he seems to think Israel occupies land it has no right to occupy. A two-state solution will be the end of Israel. The Pope complained about the weapons trade and its effect on the region. OPEN THOSE BORDERS On the fifth anniversary of his landmark visit to Lampedusa in Sicily, he celebrated a mass for migrants. He used it to call attention to the West and other countries closing their doors, ports, and borders on migrants. The Pope appears to be for open borders. He denounced the “globalization of indifference” that the world showed migrants fleeing war, poverty and climate-induced natural disasters. As a Catholic, I pray he retires soon. Bring back Pope Benedict!