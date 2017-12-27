Pope Thinks Joseph and Mary Were Migrants

Pope Francis compared the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem to refugee migrations today, according to a translation of his homily on the Vatican website.

Mary and Joseph arrived in a land “where there was no place for them,” Francis said, then he jumped to migrants in the current day who have no place to go.

To be fair, the Pope left out the fact that Joseph and Mary were going back to Joseph’s hometown to register for the first census as Caesar Augustus dictated as opposed to migrants today traveling to a foreign nation for welfare, and in some cases, to transform the nations.

“So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary,” he said in his homily. “We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones.”

“This same faith impels us to make space for a new social imagination, and not to be afraid of experiencing new forms of relationship, in which none have to feel that there is no room for them on this earth,” he said. Christmas is a time for turning the power of fear into the power of charity, into power for a new imagination of charity. The charity that does not grow accustomed to injustice, as if it were something natural, but that has the courage, amid tensions and conflicts, to make itself a “house of bread”, a land of hospitality. That is what Saint John Paul II told us: “Do not be afraid! Open wide the doors for Christ”

Let the Vatican open their doors, though Mary and Joseph ended up in a stable, but taking in millions of migrants for whom their are no jobs, who will live off welfare, hate Western culture, and who might want to cut off our heads, is not a great idea.

“Christmas is a time for turning the power of fear into the power of charity,” Francis said.

It’s not “fear”, it’s common sense.