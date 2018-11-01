Popular Ice Cream Brand Teams with Linda Sarsour to Resist Trump

By
S.Noble
-
2

Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to each of four organizations working on behalf of people of color, Native Americans’ environmental justice and women – Color Of Change, Honor the Earth, Women’s March and Neta.

They are all very far-left groups. Color of Change is Communist Van Jones’ outfit. The Women’s March is sharia babe Linda Sarsour’s.

If you buy Ben & Jerry’s, just know you are giving to communists and sharia leftist, an admitted socialist, Linda Sarsour.

“The company cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement.

They’ve launched their Pecan Resist ice cream.

Here is Sarsour complaining Sharia Law is banned in 22 states:

RELATED STORY

Linda Sarsour’s Mentor Is an Unindicted Conspirator in ’93 WTC Bombing

2 COMMENTS

  2. Ben & Jerry’s has been an advocate for immoral sexuality for years. No surprise to see this company increase its commitment to the advancement of communism, socialism, and wickedness.

    Not my Ice Cream

Leave a Reply