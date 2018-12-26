Popularity Growing for Democrats’ Plan to Make Us Socialists

More than 40 Democratic lawmakers support the “Green New Deal” being touted by the communist/socialist/democratic socialist Rep.-Elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Green New Deal is part of a broader based “economic, social and racial justice” plan for America. In other words, it’s a plan to make us socialists. Alarmingly, a poll found most Americans supported the deal, but knew little about it. Leftists rely on ignorance. If people understood, they would never support it.

Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” calls for a House committee to turn the economy into a Bernie Sanders socialist vision.

This is the direction Democrats are taking.

“This is going to be the New Deal, the Great Society, the moon shot, the civil-rights movement of our generation,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a panel event in early December.

It’s an enormous expansion of government

Those goals include moving the U.S. to 100 percent green energy, federal job guarantees for workings forced out of their fossil fuel jobs, guaranteed minimum income and universal health care. All of that is communism. She can call herself a Democratic socialist and so can Bernie but it’s trickery for the masses.

The cost will be astronomical and so large as to force us into socialism. It is an ideological and financial transformation of the United States.

For starters, moving the U.S. to a 100-percent renewable electric grid could cost as much as $5.2 trillion over two decades, according to a 2010 study by the conservative Heritage Foundation. That’s about $218 billion to move the grid away from coal and natural gas.

IT WILL COST TRILLIONS

On top of that, the non-energy-related portions of the Green New Deal could cost trillions more, including universal health care and guaranteed income.

The libertarian Mercatus Center released a study in July that found Sanders’s “Medicare for All” plan would cost $32.6 trillion over 10 years. That same month, hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio estimated the cost to taxpayers of a universal basic income policy would top $3.8 trillion a year — and that’s assuming every American citizen got just $12,000 a year.

For comparison, the Great Society policies pursued by the Johnson administration during the 1960s cost $22 trillion, according to estimates from the Heritage Foundation. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” of the 1930s during the Great Depression cost $500 billion in today’s dollars, The Nation reported in 2008.

It has greatly damaged the United States and left us trillions in debt and unfunded liabilities — somewhere between $87 trillion and $222 trillion.

These expansions are always much more than estimates allow at the wider end.

All of this doesn’t even touch the open borders ideology and what that will cost. The propaganda coming from these madmen and women is preposterous.

Jesus and Mary weren’t refugees or asylum seekers.

True love is radical because it requires us to see ourselves in all people. Otherwise, it isn’t love. Love is revolutionary because it has us treat ALL people as we would ourselves – not because we are charitable, but because we are one. That is love’s radical conclusion. pic.twitter.com/IB5q0ko8VQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 26, 2018