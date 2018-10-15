Porn Lawyer Avenatti Responds to Crushing Defeat

President Trump won big today when a judge threw out Stormy Daniel’s defamation suit. She is also liable for the court costs.
Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti responded on Twitter: “Re Judge’s limited ruling: Daniels’ other claims against Trump and Cohen proceed unaffected. Trump’s contrary claims are as deceptive as his claims about the inauguration attendance.”
“We will appeal the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal.”
That’s a nice twist on a big loss today.
Ari Fleischer summed it up: “Michael Avenatti is having a strong month. First he helped put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Now, he’s put Stormy Daniels into debt. Boy I hope he becomes the Democratic nominee for President. With that kind of track record, he’ll make Hillary look good.”
