Porn Lawyer Avenatti Responds to Crushing Defeat

President Trump won big today when a judge threw out Stormy Daniel’s defamation suit. She is also liable for the court costs.

JUST IN: A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by Stormy Daniels against President Trump, rules Daniels is liable for the president’s attorney’s fees. pic.twitter.com/47cS2Mb5In — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2018

Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti responded on Twitter: “Re Judge’s limited ruling: Daniels’ other claims against Trump and Cohen proceed unaffected. Trump’s contrary claims are as deceptive as his claims about the inauguration attendance.”

“We will appeal the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal.”

That’s a nice twist on a big loss today.

REACTIONS

Ari Fleischer summed it up: “Michael Avenatti is having a strong month. First he helped put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Now, he’s put Stormy Daniels into debt. Boy I hope he becomes the Democratic nominee for President. With that kind of track record, he’ll make Hillary look good.”

Michael Avenatti is having a strong month. First he helped put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Now, he’s put Stormy Daniels into debt. Boy I hope he becomes the Democratic nominee for President. With that kind of track record, he’ll make Hillary look good. https://t.co/cgdAF74xbi — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 15, 2018

Michael Avenatti’s defamation suit against President Trump was not only dismissed, but client Stormy Daniels has also been ordered to pay all of Trump’s attorney fees: https://t.co/KAqL0xl60h Avenatti somehow still thinks he can outrun the ambulance… https://t.co/WuxGXofMCM — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 15, 2018

'Reality bites'! Federal judge delivers a big-a** blow to Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti https://t.co/hOmmHg6TtU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2018

Back to dragging food stamps through trailer parks it is. #basta — Texarkana Fed (@TexarkanaFed) October 15, 2018