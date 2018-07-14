Porn Lawyer Avenatti Threatens James Woods with the Usual MeToo Attack

Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti threatened actor James Woods with some alleged #MeToo issues. It’s okay, no one who matters will believe any accusers he comes up with. The left has pulled that card too many times.

Avenatti had a brief and unpleasant twitter moment with Woods. And, naturally, as a leftist, his first impulse is to destroy the actor.

Woods crime was to tweet a screenshot of Avenatti being interviewed during the London protest that featured a “Baby Trump” blimp, calling the Stormy Daniels lawyer “the real diapered, hot air balloon.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

AVENATTI THREATENED WOODS

Avenatti is the male Gloria Allred and claims he has been contacted by women who will accuse James Woods of some kind of sexual assault.

“You know what I love? Everytime you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation,” the lawyer tweeted to the actor.

He warned Woods he will “be next” in the slew of Hollywood men who have been the subject of #MeToo stories including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. “Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise.”

Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 14, 2018

Avenatti, a bit of a narcissist, famously claims he could beat President Trump if he — a porn lawyer — runs for President in 2020.

The Stormy Daniels lawyer was at the London pagan march yesterday, spouting off in his usual deranged way. He’s dedicated to destroying the President.

Someone is paying this guy or will pay him in our humble opinion.

Honored to be marching today with my brothers and sisters from across the pond. #FightClub #Basta https://t.co/2LJlMIloCC — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 13, 2018