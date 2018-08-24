Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Could Be Your President in 2020

Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti actually thinks he’s a viable candidate for president in 2020. This should be entertaining. He has a Michael Avenatti for President Twitter page with 2,000 followers.

HE DREW A CROWD OF TWO OR THREE REPORTERS AT THE DNC MEETING

He was scouting out Iowa, swarmed by a crowd of eight people.

He met with one of the leaders of the Parkland leftist kids — Cameron Kasky.

Avenatti met with Khizr Khan. You might remember Mr. Khan, a Gold Star father, who spoke at the DNC and said he was there to “finish off Trump.”

