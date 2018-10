Lawyer to the stars — porn stars that is — Michael Avenatti — is running for president in 2020. He’s running on the hate-Trump and hard-left issues ticket.

Porny lawyer Michael Avenatti is being told to run for president in 2020 by the Democratic National Committee, according to him. The leadership want him because he’s a fighter.

Who will they promote next? Know Nothing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Alyssa Milano? Why not Dianne Feinstein?