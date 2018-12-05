Porn Star Lawyer Michael Avenatti Makes a Major Announcement

Dubbed the ‘creepy porn lawyer’, Michael Avenatti, who appeared to be a shoo-in as a Democrat presidential candidate, has decided to not run for President in 2020. Nate Silver said he was polling at 1 percent and would have made a fool of himself.

In his statement, Avenatti said he would have run but his family requested he not seek the nomination. Also in his comments, he expressed his concern that Democrats won’t find someone who is a fighter [like him] who can take on Trump. 😳

This is really bad news. Who are we going to vote for now?

Avenatti’s announcement comes two days after he claimed his 2020 chances had actually increased after all the hot messes he has brought upon himself. During the past few weeks, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, publicly argued with his porn star client, Stormy Daniels, and he was referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation in connection with his representation of Julie Swetnick.

He also owes money, millions, to a lot of people and was recently evicted from his law offices for nonpayment of his rent.

His friends say they’ve been worried about him and how he is dealing with all this.

Please see my statement below regarding 2020. pic.twitter.com/ztCfZUY6hA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 4, 2018

We don’t wish him ill but he did bring most of it on himself.

Democrats and CNN pinned their hopes on him but now they are done with him. His attacks on President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh are not as glamorous to Democrats as they once were.