Porn Star Stormy Daniels Wants You To Care About What She Says

Porn Queen, prostitute, and all-around disreputable Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, is gleefully battling with trolls as her Twitter page has grown to more than a half-million followers up from 197,000 in 2014 and 87,000 in 2013.

She wrote sarcastically in a tweet Tuesday that she never slept with Donald Trump 12 years ago. She says it was a 12-year affair with no sleeping and “he was just a goofy reality TV star.”

The media is praising her response as clever, snarky, and fierce.

They are also promoting the so-called fact that she passed a lie detector test. Really? Who gave it? Someone we can trust? The media is a joke. They don’t even bother to probe anything. If they like what they hear, they post it.

CNN released the findings of the test and the three questions that were asked: “Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump?,” “Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?” and “Did Trump say you would get on ‘The Apprentice’?”

What is “around 2006”? Does that mean it could have been 2004?

CNN admitted polygraphs are generally inadmissible in court. There is a good reason for that – they are not very accurate.

Even if she did do whatever with him 12 years ago, no one cares.

Daniels and her creepy friend Alana Evans say they were physically threatened by Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen. There is no evidence, just the word of these two. They also say they are being threatened with doxxing. It is hard to imagine what could be doxxed — seems we know everything about these women and it’s not good.

CNN recently tried to use the word of a Russian prostitute in a Thailand jail but that didn’t work out for them so they are running with the word of two wild women from the States — along with the rest of the media.

A twitter user shamed the slut with this tweet:

@StormyDaniels why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago. — mike magro (@inkedskindawg) March 20, 2018

In the world we live in today, it’s not PC to call a woman a slut even if she is and he was bashed for it by trolls on Twitter. Stormy went back at him too.

Stormy wrote: “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” she wrote in the tweet below. She added why she thought it was important: “People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere.”

Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

Why should we believe her again? Stormy is a publicity hound and this has been very good for her business such as it is.

The left is marching out another less-than-reputable woman who posed for Playboy and was Playmate of the Year. She’s another upstanding citizen no doubt. We will have to give that time to implode but it’s another 12-year old accusation.